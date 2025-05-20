These figures come as the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) records revealed that Ireland’s national cattle herd is projected to hit its lowest level in a decade.

The number of cattle and sheep in Ireland fell in June 2024 compared to the previous year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The latest Crops and Livestock Survey found that the total population of cattle that month 7,183,100.

Although female cattle aged two years and over increased by 7%, the total number of cattle has fallen by 2.2%, or 158,300 head, compared to June 2023.

These figures come as the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) records revealed that Ireland’s national cattle herd is projected to hit its lowest level in a decade.

CSO showed that there were 22,700 less dairy cattle and 46,800 less of other types of cattle compared to last year. The largest affected age category was male cattle between one and two years of age which is down 43,000 head.

The southern region had the highest number of cattle, with over a million in each of the mid-west, south-west and south-east regions.

Cork was the county with the highest number of Cattle, at 1,077,300.

Sheep and pigs

Sheep figures had had an even greater decline, down 8.8% (498,700) to 5,175,700 in June 2024.

The number of breeding sheep fell by 11.9% or 364,400, of which there 9,700 less rams and 79,800 less ewes under two years of age.

In addition, the number of other sheep fell by 5.1% (134,300 head).

The west region of Ireland had the highest number of sheep (1,438,700) while the border counties had the highest number of pigs.

The number of pigs in June 2024 was 1,679,900, up 18,500 (1.1%) when compared with the previous June.

The number of breeding pigs increased by 4.9% while the number of Other pigs increased by 0.7%.

The number of breeding sheep fell by 11.9% or 364,400, of which there 9,700 less rams and 79,800 less ewes under two years of age.

Cereals

The total area under use for growing cereals fell by 10,400ha (-3.8%) to 262,000 ha in June last year.

However, the area farmed only fell by 3,600ha to 4,488,400ha, down 0.1% when compared with June 2023 and the area under crops and pasture rose to 3,951,800ha, an increase of 89,600ha (up 2.3%).

The area selected to grow winter oats, winter wheat and winter barley all fell, by 25.4%, 20.6% and 18.3% respectively.

Meanwhile, spring wheat area rose by 54.9%, spring oats grew by 29.6%, potatoes by 13.2% and spring barley by 3.6%.

The crops and pasture regional area data in June 2024 shows that the highest area was in the west region at 684,000ha. The mid-east and Dublin region had the highest area under cereals at 86,100ha.

Read more

Irish cattle herd set to hit lowest level in 10 years

Replacements ‘nowhere near sufficient’ to sustain dairy herd – IFA

Live exports accelerating the herd decline