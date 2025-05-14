ICMSA president Denis Drennan said there needs to be a single point of contact for farmers impacted by TB. / Philip Doyle

Considerable changes will have to be made to the new TB proposals if they are to be effective, according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

It said the “intense engagement” with Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and his Departmental officials at last week’s TB summit will result in significant amendments to the Department’s proposals so the focus on farmers will become more defined and effective.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said there must be a single point of contact for farmers impacted by TB.

“For too long, the burden of TB, psychological, regulatory and financial, has been placed on farmers alone and this cannot continue. All players involved, from the Department to vets, need to have their obligations and commitments specified and set down with agreed timelines for implementation.”

The ICMSA said it also raised concerns over issues not included in the document, such as the role of other non-farmer “players” in animal movements.

“Quite clearly, wildlife and animal movements play a role in TB and ICMSA is calling for specific time-based commitments on the wildlife issues,” said Drennan. “But that will have to apply across-the-board: the commitments and obligations on all players must be clearly spelled out and time-lined in the revised document and the science-data basis for the proposals clearly spelled out.” IFA animal health chair TJ Maher said the proposals were poorly-thought out, crude and unnecessary.

“If the Minister wants a row with farmers on TB, then he will get one. IFA cannot allow poorly-thought out policies be imposed on farmers that will decimate family incomes and decades of breeding,” he said.

