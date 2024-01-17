The green light comes after the access was suspended in November 2023. / Donal O'Leary

Irish beef has once again been granted access to the Chinese market, after the ending of a precautionary suspension put in place by authorities in China in November 2023.

The move to reopen China to Irish beef was announced after a meeting on Wednesday between Chinese premier Li Qiang, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Martin Heydon in Dublin.

China’s decision to reopen to Irish beef is the culmination of two and a half months of engagement between Chinese authorities and the Department of Agriculture on the detail of Ireland’s BSE controls.

Chinese authorities had banned Irish beef after a single case of atypical BSE was identified by the Department’s surveillance programme in a 10-and-a-half-year-old cow in November.

The carcase did not enter the food chain and posed no risk to human health.

The Department has stated that the suspension was “entirely precautionary” and in line with a protocol agreed with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Previously, Irish beef had been locked out of China between May 2020 and January 2023. This ban had been implemented as exports of frozen boneless beef were beginning to take off to China.

Priority since November

Minister McConalogue stated that negotiating a way for beef back into the Chinese market had been a priority since the suspension was announced in November 2023.

“Utilising relationships that have been developed over recent years, my Department has engaged at diplomatic, political and technical levels to provide the scientific and technical detail needed to reassure the Chinese authorities of the effectiveness of Ireland’s BSE controls,” he said.

“These efforts culminated in the presentation of detailed epidemiological information to China in early December and my Department delivered a detailed presentation to GACC vice-minister Li Kuiwen at a face-to-face meeting in Dublin last month.”

Beef exports to China had been growing up to April 2018. \ Philip Doyle

The Minister thanked the Chinese authorities for their “positive and constructive approach” to the matter.

“China’s decision to resume Irish beef imports on the same conditions as before represents a clear vote of confidence in Ireland’s food safety systems and in the output of its beef sector,” Minister McConalogue added.

‘Great result’

Minister of State Martin Heydon hailed the news as a “great result for the Irish beef sector” and as a move which recognises the standards of food safety in Ireland.

"It is a testament to the efforts of my Department, Ireland’s food safety standards and the strong bilateral relations we have developed with Chinese counterparts,” Minister Heydon commented.

“During my meeting with GACC vice-minister Li Kuiwen in early December, I was delighted to showcase the effectiveness of Ireland’s BSE control and surveillance programmes.

“The detailed presentation delivered during our meeting provided the vice-minister and his officials with all of the necessary assurances and laid the groundwork for the resumption of trade.

"We will continue to work with the Chinese authorities to maintain and enhance our access to the Chinese market for Irish food and drink and I look forward to further developing trade in the coming years,” Minister Heydon said.

