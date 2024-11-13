Airfield Estate CEO Claire McEvilly, with Certified Irish Angus general manager Charles Smith who announced a new strategic partnership to educate consumers about sustainable beef production.

Certified Irish Angus has announced a new strategic partnership with Airfield Estate to educate consumers about sustainable beef production.

The initiative will involve Certified Irish Angus cattle being reared on Airfield Estate’s city farm in south Dublin, accessible to all visitors.

It will also see the development of educational resources to bring a greater understanding of quality beef production.

Speaking about the announcement, general manager at Certified Irish Angus Charles Smith said that the aim of the partnership is to bridge the urban-rural divide through hands-on education.

“We know that students enjoy learning about food production and agriculture, regardless of their background,” he said.

“Therefore, we believe that Airfield is an ideal destination and partner for Certified Irish Angus to connect with an urban consumer and we hope that its ever-growing visitor base will enjoy this new feature.”

Partnership

Certified Irish Angus has promoted excellence in Angus beef production for over 25 years and has adopted new technologies to help future-proof sustainable beef production.

Airfield Estate is a 38-acre city farm and gardens in Dublin and an educational charity, which aims to enable people to make informed food choices.

Airfield Estate CEO Claire McEvilly said that they look forward to helping to develop a greater understanding of sustainable food production in Ireland.

“In an environment where less and less people know a farmer and there is a reported drop in students taking agricultural science for the Leaving Certificate, there has never been a more important time for people to know where their food comes from and how it is produced.

“By collaborating, we are confident that we can make even more impact and believe our visitors will relish the opportunity to meet the Certified Irish Angus cattle on our city farm and learn about this important native breed.”