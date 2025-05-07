The Minister for Agriculture and farm organisations are attending a high-stakes meeting today to debate 30 new proposed TB eradication measures.
Among the controversial proposals are:Mandatory whole-herd blood testing in herds with large breakdowns and herds over 60 cows where there are 10 reactors or more.30-day pre-movement test to be introduced.Restriction on sale of cows whose cohorts went down with TB.TB-risk category to be displayed at point of sale.No compensation for animals bought from herds that had a breakdown in the last five years.
A new IFA report this week has found that compliance with the current TB Eradication Programme is costing farmers over €150m every year.
