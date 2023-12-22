The extension to the 31 December 2023 deadline for mandatory ACRES training is arising from advisers experiencing a heavy workload in recent months. / Patrick Browne

An extension to the 31 December 2023 deadline for mandatory completion of training for participants in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) appears imminent.

This follows correspondence sent by the Department of Agriculture to Farm Advisory Scheme (FAS) advisers on Thursday 21 December, in the afternoon.

The correspondence states that “the Department of Agriculture is progressing an amendment to Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan to exceptionally facilitate training to be carried out in to early 2024. The amendment is expected to be approved in the coming weeks”.

Scheduling training

The correspondence advised that ACRES trainers may now “exceptionally schedule training for January and February 2024, subject to the provision of a clear project plan of how they [advisers] will reach all clients in January and February 2024.

"The [ACRES] section will email you in early 2024 about the provision of the project plans."

It added that the Department may agree, on a case-by-case basis, to allow a limited number of training courses to be held in March 2024 if the trainer’s workload, as demonstrated in the project plan, requires such additional time.

The Department advised that there will be no further extension to this timeframe.

Exceptional circumstances

The high workload faced by advisers in recent months was acknowledged by the Department as the main factor in seeking an extension.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine notes that a significant number of ACRES Tranche 1 participants have attended training to date and the Department is appreciative of your efforts to provide such courses.

“As DAFM is aware that it has not been possible for Trainers, due to heavy workload, to provide training to all of the participants by the deadline of 31 December 2023, the Department is progressing an amendment to Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan," the correspondence stated.