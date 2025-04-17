Three measures must be completed to claim the full payment. \ Shanon Kinahan

The IFA has called on farmers to consider completing all actions in the 2025 Beef Welfare Scheme to draw down the maximum €75/suckler cow payment available.

Three measures must be completed to claim the full payment: the compulsory €35/cow weanling meal feeding, as well as the €15/cow vaccination action and either taking three silage samples or two faecal egg counts for the remaining €25/cow.

The IFA’s livestock chair Declan Hanrahan labelled the Department of Agriculture’s move to limit payment to just 45 cow-calf pairs “disappointing”, but he did acknowledge that this was a five-head rise on 2024’s cap for the national suckler scheme.

Hanrahan said he expects the scheme to open for applications in early August, the measure deadlines to be set for mid-October and the commencement of payments in December.

Important funding

“This is important funding for suckler farmers, all of whom should consider joining the scheme,” the livestock chair said.

“Those carrying out some or all of the actions before it opens should just keep a record of the actions completed.”

Hanrahan also challenged Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon to live up to promises made in the run-up to the general election and increase suckler funding to €300/cow.

When combined with the Suckler Cow Efficiency Programme, farmers could receive up to €225/cow for the first 22 suckler cows.

However, the IFA chair said that participation in these schemes sees farmers chipping into the funding to complete actions.

The ‘cost incurred income forgone’ criteria used for setting scheme payment levels must be removed, Hanrahan said.