Jonathan Forbes is set to leave his role as livestock procurement manager at Kepak Group.

The Westmeath man has worked at the Irish-based meat company for 15 years, including a stint as farm manager at the Kepak farm in Clonee, Co Meath.

Responding to the Irish Farmers Journal, Kepak meat division Ireland CEO Brian Tormey expressed his thanks to Forbes.

“For the past 15 years, Jonathan has been integral to our procurement and agriculture team, playing a pivotal role in shaping our business and strengthening our relationships within the farming community,” he said.

“His deep industry knowledge, dedication and passion for the sector have made a lasting impact and we sincerely appreciate his contributions."

Meat production

Kepak Group is a family-owned food company with over 50 years of experience in the meat processing market.

It began as a butcher shop in Dublin in 1966 and now generates a turnover of €1.8bn and employs over 4,500 people.

Kepak has 13 manufacturing facilities throughout Ireland and the UK, with sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.

The company markets a range of meat products serving the food service and retail market, with brands such as Big Al’s, Rustlers, Crafty Chef and John Stone.

