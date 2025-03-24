A group of Transition year students from County Longford have created an innovative product to assist farmers that are dosing animals. / Moyne Community School.

Transition Year students from Longford have created a new product to assist farmers with dosing animals.

The group recently won the senior category at the Longford Student Enterprise Finals which qualifies them for the National Student Enterprise Finals to be held at the Mullingar Park Hotel on 8 May.

It's a Dose is made up of two straps that can be connected to any size dosing bottle and will securely hold it in place.

The strap holds the dosing bottle on the farmers back with the aim of freeing up their hand for added farm safety.

The product is currently stocked at four shops: McKeon Engineering and Agri Supplies, Ballinalee, Co Longford; Ballinalee Stores, Co Longford; Homeland, Mohill, Co Leitrim; and Longford Animal Health Centre, Shroid, Co Longford.

The product aims to make the task of livestock dosing much safer and easier.

Emma Brennan, Mia Kiernan, Kate McKeon, Emma Gantley, Aoife Cadam and Kelly Davis, from Moyne Community School have designed and manufactured this product with the aim of making the task of livestock dosing much safer and easier.

The idea for this product was developed after one of the girls noticed her father struggling to manage both a dosing gun and a bottle while treating cattle.

With further research, the group discovered that some farmers use baler twine to hold the bottle, a method which is both uncomfortable and unsafe.

After discussing the issue, the group brainstormed potential solutions, which ultimately led to the creation of their product.

