Irish MEP Michael McNamara has called on the European Commission president to rule out any split to the EU-Mercosur trade agreement.

The Independent MEP for Ireland South has written to Ursula von der Leyen, co-signed by several MEPs, expressing concerns if the trade component of the deal was to be separated from the other parts of the agreement with the South American countries.

“The question is whether the deal will be split to see the trade aspect of the deal fall[s] solely under the EU’s jurisdiction in order to bypass member states’ democratically elected parliaments,” the letter stated.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, McNamara said that this deal goes against the hard work of European farmers.

“Farmers have been asked to farm sustainably over the past number of years to guarantee a high quality of product and of animal welfare, to reduce carbon emissions and the use of herbicides and pesticides. All of that is threatened by the Mercosur agreement.”

Opposition

McNamara has also written to the outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris and outgoing Tánaiste Michéal Martin looking for both party leaders to outline whether the Irish government will seek legal advice if a split deal is pursued by the Commission.

With member states such as Ireland and France publicly voicing their opposition to the proposed agreement, splitting the deal could see member states' governments deprived of the power to determine whether the deal would come into effect in their respective states.

“Because there is opposition to the Mercosur agreement in particular member states, the deal will be split, so that the remainder of the deal will be left to be ratified by member states, at some time in the future, if at all,” McNamara added.

“That is profoundly undemocratic and is unacceptable in my view.”