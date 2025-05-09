The Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said that he intends to “move quickly” to refine the TB Eradication Programme following a day of discussions with industry stakeholders on Thursday.

An emergency summit on Thursday saw representatives from the farm organisations, Animal Health Ireland (AHI), National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), Veterinary Ireland and Teagasc gve feedback on the proposed new measures to tackle rising TB reactor numbers.

This was followed by bilateral meetings with the Minister and his officials.

“The most effective way to mitigate the impact of this disease on farm families is to reduce its incidence and the potential of spread between herds,” said Minister Heydon.

“This will involve some difficult decisions, and I wanted to provide an opportunity to those affected to provide their perspectives on what is a significant challenge for all concerned."

Effective

“I also want to ensure that any measures that we adopt are based on the very best scientific advice. I am satisfied that today’s engagement will contribute to a more effective programme that protects farmers from this disease.

"I intend to move quickly now to refine the programme to ensure that we do what is necessary to reduce the impact of this disease in farm families,” he said.

TB disease levels have increased significantly in recent years. Herd incidence has gone from 4.31% in 2022 to 6.04% in 2024, a 36% increase in the number of herds restricted between 2022 and 2024. This is a point not seen since 2003.

In the year to 1 April, over 41,000 cattle tested positive for TB. The Department has warned that his figure could rise to 63,000 in 2025.

Reaction

The IFA criticised the new measures proposed at the summit, stating that many of the measures would put extra costs on affected farmers.

“This includes the extension of restrictions and blacklisting of herds,” he said.

“This places the burden on farmers who through no fault of their own are enduring TB outbreaks on their farms.”

On Wednesday, the IFA published a report which found that compliance with TB is costing Irish farmers €150m annually.

Read more

Minister proposes sweeping new TB measures