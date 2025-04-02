McElearney said that the Ministers committed to the exemption to be in place to coincide with Tranche 9 of TAMS which is due to open on 6 September and close on 5 December.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said the promised planning exemption for stand-alone nutrient management storage is “a long way from being put in place”.

An IFA delegation met with Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister for State at the Department of Housing with special responsibility for planning John Cummins in Leinster House on Tuesday to discuss the issue for farmers.

The delegation included IFA dairy chair Martin McElearney and environment management committee member Liam Delaney.

Speaking after the meeting, McElearney said that the ministers committed to the exemption to be in place to coincide with tranche nine of TAMS, which is due to open on 6 September and close on 5 December.

"This exemption, which was announced last August, is a long way from being put in place, which is very frustrating for farmers who want to build storage facilities on their farm,” he said.

“This delay means that farmers who want to apply for TAMS now or begin their work this summer will not be able to avail of any planning exemption.”

Planning

The IFA called on the ministers to speed up the implementation and to build in the inflationary impact on building costs in the revised reference costs.

According to the association, the exemption will have no effect in 2025, as it will be 2026 before farmers will be able to have both the planning exemption and TAMS approval to commence work.

Delaney said that with a cabinet committee set up to focus on water quality, this is one action the Government could implement to make a difference and help to further support the retention of the nitrates derogation.

“More storage capacity would give farmers more flexibility on when to apply their nutrients to ensure maximum uptake by growing grass,” he added.

“It must be an absolute priority for the Government to get this exemption in place and ensure TAMS approvals are accelerated to allow works to commence.”

Read more

Teagasc seeks builder for new sheep shed in Athenry

Pig-fattening house appealed to an Bord Pleanála for decision

Five tips for upping your green credentials