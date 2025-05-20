Recall of Russell Meats sliced corned beef, sliced turkey and roast beef sliced due to unapproved processing, packaging and labelling. \ FSAI

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has recalled three products made by Russell Meats due to unapproved processing, packaging and labelling.

All vacuum packed ready-to-eat Russell Meats sliced corned beef, sliced turkey and roast beef sliced are being recalled.

Notices will be displayed at its points of sale, advising customers to return these items with any batch codes or use by dates.

The meat products from the Galway-based company were processed, packaged and labelled without approval and were, therefore, not subject to official controls.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated products from sale and wholesalers are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated products.

The FSAI has advised consumers to not eat the implicated products.

