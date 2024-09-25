Bord Bia is forecasting that factory supplies of both prime cattle and cull cows will remain tight for the remainder of 2024.

The factors keeping factory throughput for the rest of this year down on previous years are strong live export numbers and the “reasonably strong” supplies processed earlier this year, according to Bord Bia’s senior manager of meat and livestock Joe Burke.

Burke said that while the overall cattle kill could reduce by 30,000-head on 2023’s throughput, the drop in the prime kill could be even lower when cow slaughterings are considered.

“We have seen over the past few weeks a recovery in supply, a seasonal increase really I would call it for the first time this year,” Burke told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“We are seeing cattle supplies exceed 37,000 cattle. Still, in comparison with this time in other years it wouldn’t by any means be a high kill or anything like that. So far this year, overall numbers are slightly behind last year’s levels and we would expect that trend to continue from now to the year-end. Overall, we are likely to see 1.74m cattle.

“What does that mean in comparison to last year? It would be a reduction of about 30,000 and that really reflects strong numbers of cull cows but tighter supplies of steers and heifers.

“We would still be likely to see in the region of 1,500 to 2,000 fewer cattle per week from now to the year-end,” added Burke.

Cull cows

Burke stated that the supplies of cull cows coming on stream are expected to stay “stable” over the coming months, as high numbers of cows were slaughtered both this year and last.

The number of cull cows entering supply will depend on empty rates and whether farmers decide to tighten herd sizes on the back of nitrates pressures or fodder considerations.