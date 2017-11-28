Changes to fat and labour for EBI coming in 2018
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
The economic values used to calculate the Economic Breeding Index (EBI) will see some changes from January 2018.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 27 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 27 November 2017
Related Stories
By Caitríona Morrissey on 24 November 2017
By Contributor on 13 November 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 13 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...