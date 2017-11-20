Dairy prices pushing land value back up
By Anthony Jordan on 20 November 2017
Sherry Fitzgerald released the results of its Agricultural Land Price Index on Monday, with land prices up nationally 0.5% in quarter three of 2017.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 20 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 November 2017
Related Stories
By Phelim O'Neill on 20 November 2017
By Sarah Anderson on 13 November 2017
By John Sleigh on 14 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...