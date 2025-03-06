February provided a promising start to the grazing year, and so far March has come in like a lamb. Let’s hope it doesn’t leave like a lion. The recent spell of good weather has allowed many farmers to get stock back out grazing, and for those yet to begin, conditions have been ideal for making a start.

For those just turning out stock, aim to graze some of the lower covers and recently reseeded paddocks first. This will help give them the kick-start they need after the first grazing.

However, for those on the other end of the spectrum, that have been out grazing since early February, be mindful not to move too quickly around the farm – grass supply needs to keep pace with demand, particularly as spring-calving herds approach peak milk production towards the end of March.

While it’s important to take advantage of the weather, sticking to a grazing plan, such as the grass budget provided by Pasturebase, will help ensure steady grass availability.

If wetter ground hasn’t been grazed yet, now is the time while conditions remain favourable. Also, depending on the nutrient requirement of some of these wetter fields they might benefit from slurry, especially if they were skipped earlier in the season due to wet weather.

The current dry spell is also an ideal opportunity to get fertiliser out. If this is your first nitrogen application, consider spreading 40 units per acre on fields that have yet to receive any nitrogen.

For those applying a second round, 20-23 units per acre should be sufficient. Looking ahead, it’s important to plan fertiliser use carefully, as nitrogen allowances will be reduced by 5% in 2025.

With the right approach now, farmers can set themselves up for a strong grazing season ahead.

Sward watch

Graze off wetter paddocks if they haven’t been grazed already and take the opportunity to get some slurry out on these.

It’s vital to get a walk done to see the percentage grazed and the recovery on those paddocks that have already been grazed.

Stick to the spring rotation planner.

Don’t be tempted to exceed targets, as a lack of grass in April is much more costly than buffering with silage now.

Jack Keenan, Aughrim , Co Wicklow

Over 80% of the cows have calved and milk yields are strong

– up nearly a litre and a half compared to this time last year. Calving has gone very well to date, with very few health issues in both the cows and calves.

The herd is currently out by day and housed at night, where they are being fed 80% DMD silage, supplemented with some red clover silage and a kilo of barley spread on top.

We’ve just finished grazing the silage ground and will apply 3,000 gallons per acre of slurry to prepare it for the first cut, which we plan to mow around 10 May.

The rest of the milking platform has received 30 units of 24-2.5-10 fertiliser

Stocking Rate (cow/ha):3.1

Growth Rate (kg/day):12

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha):760

Yield (l/cow):28

Fat%:4.91

Protein%:3.41

Milk Solids (kg/cow):2.4

Concentrates:5

Sean O’Donnell, Behy Beg Ballina, Co Mayo

The cows are currently out by day on three-to- four-hour intervals. Ground conditions remain mixed, but the recent dry spell has significantly improved residuals. About 10 days ago, during the tougher weather, graze-outs were poor, but conditions and graze-outs have since improved. Our calving due date was 13 February, and by 18 February we had 50% calved. At this stage, we’re at 75%, with the full calving period expected to last just eight weeks. The milking platform has received 23 units of 46% protected urea, and approximately 40% of the platform has also been spread with 2,500 gallons per acre of slurry, using the pipes.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha):3.2

Growth Rate (kg/ha):12

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow):891

Yield (l/cow):22

Fat%:5.01

Protein%:3.97

Milk Solids (kg/cow):2.03

Concentrates:3

Diarmuid Fitzgerald, Cratloe, Co Clare

Calving is going well, with 62% calved and no health issues. Last year, we had some rotavirus in calves, but thankfully, we’ve avoided it so far.

Cows are out day and night, grazing the last of the clover paddocks, while some wetter areas have also been targeted. At the end of January, 30% of the platform got 2,500 gallons/acre of slurry, with the rest receiving 20 units of protected urea in early February. Today, the farm will be topped up with additional chemical nitrogen, bringing the total applied to 55 units per acre so far.

With a lot of silage and meal bought in over winter, increasing silage production will be a priority this year.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha):2.2

Growth Rate (kg/ha):13

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow):692

Yield (l/cow):21

Fat%:5.03

Protein%:3.8

Milk Solids (kg/cow):1.91

Concentrates:5