Rain has fallen in parts of the country, but other areas are still crying out for some. Some regions are now in a soil moisture deficit of up to 50mm. Soil temperatures are running 6°C above normal, and we’ve nearly two weeks of spring left. If we do get meaningful rainfall, growth rates should bounce back, but the recovery will depend on how much we get.

Recovery will be slow once rain arrives, so farmers should hold off pulling back supplementation too quickly.

Many farmers are grazing a mix of covers, and some left heavier covers and are switching between 1,000 and 1,800 kg DM/ha paddocks to keep grass in the diet. Average pre-grazing yield was 1,540 kg for the last week, this needs to reduce to 1,300-1,400kg DM/ha to maintain animal performance and grass quality for the next rotation

Even when growth starts to outpace demand, it’s wise to keep supplementing for a few more days to allow farm cover to rebuild properly. We’re not into summer yet, and another pinch in growth is still likely.

One week you might be feeding silage, and the next you’re mowing surplus, but that’s not the worst problem to have.

Fertiliser

Once rain returns, it’s important to get back out with fertiliser. Many have held off spreading during the hot, dry spell. Applying 18 to 24 units after grazing for the month of May is advised.

Including sulphur in the fertiliser product can be key. It boosts both yield and grass quality, but more importantly, it helps the plant take up nitrogen and other nutrients more efficiently.

Without enough sulphur, nitrogen use becomes less effective and you won’t get the return on fertiliser you’re aiming for.

Swardwatch

If you’ve got a bit of rain recently, it’s a good time to get back out with chemical or organic fertiliser to help kickstart grass recovery.

Don’t pull back meal or silage too soon — give covers a chance to build.

Some paddocks are getting stemmy after the heat, take these out for bales to tidy up quality if you can.

Get out for a farm walk this weekend to see where things stand. It’ll help you decide whether to pull back or keep up supplementation after the rain.

Dairy farmers

John Joe Collins – Teagasc Ballyhaise, Co Cavan

We’ve started into some aftergrass now from paddocks cut over three weeks ago. Mixing this with heavier covers at night is working well.

Milk is well up on last year, though fat is a bit behind where we’d like. Breeding started on 15 May and submission rates have been solid.

The best cows are getting sexed semen, while the rest are being AI’d with Angus and Hereford straws.

We took out our first cut about two weeks ago – it was excellent quality and yielded around 3,500kg DM/ha. Covers have recovered well, and the aftergrass is coming back strong, which should help keep things moving if dry weather continues.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 3.27

Growth Rate (kg/day) 65

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 199

Yield (l/cow) 29.2

Fat% 3.86

Protein% 3.56

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.23

Concentrates 5

William Dennehy – Currow, Co Kerry

We’re back in cows after a TB outbreak, and they’re milking nearly the same or better than when we had the extra ones. Cell count is sitting at 36. Growth is 20kg DM/day ahead of demand, so covers are building steadily.

We took out one paddock after the last walk and might need to take out another.

We have reseeded 60% of the farm in recent years, and those paddocks are flying. Clover has really taken. We’re spreading 25 units of protected urea after grazing, with clover paddocks now getting half rates.

Breeding started on 10 May – 32% of top cows were synced to sexed straws and 68% of the cows have submitted after 10 days.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 3.2

Growth Rate (kg/ha) 78

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 190

Yield (l/cow) 26

Fat% 4.27

Protein% 3.63

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.12

Concentrates 1.8

Mike Dunne – Kilworth, Co Cork

We’ve had no rain since around 20 April, and the ground is getting very dry. Hopefully, the weekend brings what’s forecast.

We’ve been feeding palm kernel for over a week now, and it’s doing a good job filling the gap. Cows are milking well, up about two litres a day compared to this time last year.

They are on 12kg of grass, with the rest made up of parlour ration and palm kernel. They’re grazing covers of 1,500–1,600kg DM/ha, but the grass is starting to stress. No fertiliser has gone out in 10 days. Once it rains, we’ll wait three or four days, then spread a bag of 18-6-12. Breeding is 10 days in, averaging 20 cows/day.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 3.66

Growth Rate (kg/ha) 38

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 147

Yield (l/cow) 27

Fat% 3.87

Protein% 3.41

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.02

Concentrates 5.5