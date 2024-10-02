Milk recording before drying off

As drying off approaches, now is the time to book or plan your final milk recording of the year. This step is essential for gathering up-to-date data on your herd to track cell counts and determine which cows will require antibiotics during drying-off.

Recording also helps identify cows with somatic cell count (SCC) issues. You should plan to record a maximum 45 days before drying-off. Ideally, a minimum of four recordings should be completed throughout the year to provide a solid data set on each cow.

This data is crucial, not only for identifying cows with SCC problems, but also for selecting cows suitable for teat sealer only. Eligibility depends on factors like low SCC during lactation, no history of mastitis, and no teat or udder defects.

The success of selective dry cow therapy also depends on your drying off routine and the cow’s environment. If your records show a spike in mastitis cases post-calving, it’s a sign that improvements are needed. Simple steps like disinfecting cubicle sheds can make a big difference.

Body condition scoring

October is a critical month for managing body condition score (BCS) in dairy cows, as long walks and wet conditions can cause a drop in BCS. Monitoring is essential, and swift action is required.

The target BCS at drying off should average three, with a range of 2.75 to 3.25. However, focusing on the range is more important than the average. If 20% of the herd is at 2.5, it signals potential trouble.

Any cow below 2.75 BCS now needs attention. First, identify the cause. Could it be lameness, health issues, or insufficient dry matter intake? Typically, younger and older cows are the thinnest.

Early dry-off or switching thinner cows to once-a-day milking are effective strategies to prepare them for next season.

Grazing

There are only six to seven weeks left in the grazing season for the year, depending on your soil type and stocking rate. Now is the time to put a plan in place for closing paddocks in early October.

The first closed paddocks will have the highest covers next spring, so it’s important to think ahead. Ideally, these paddocks should be grazed in early March when 70-80% of the cows are calved. They should be dry, not too close to the parlour, and have minimal clover to prevent winter loss.

Youngstock

As this year’s calves continue to grow, their grass intake is significantly increasing. By now, a heifer expected to reach 580kg at maturity should weigh around 200kg, or 35% of its mature weight.

While winter weight gain may only reach 0.4 to 0.5kg/day, 0.7 to 0.8kg/day is still achievable on autumn grass if high-quality grazing is available. Prioritize this grass for the lighter heifers needing extra support.

Heifers below this target weight need special attention, including good grass, meal, and parasite management, and should be treated seperately to their heavier comarades.