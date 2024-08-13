Most remaining second cut silage crops need to be harvested soon to preserve quality and ensure regrowth.

With fodder scarce in many yards, the temptation exists to let any fields closed for silage to run on and bulk up.

The reality is that most remaining second cut silage crops have been growing since early June and need to be harvested soon to preserve quality but also to ensure that there is regrowth back before growth starts to slow down.

It would be a mistake to let these crops grow on any longer because actual crop yield won’t increase by much, quality will deteriorate and re-growth will be slower.

Getting grass back on this area is critically important as it will provide an opportunity to slow down the grazing rotation in September.

Those that cut the second cut two or three weeks ago, are now seeing decent covers back on this area and they will be fit for grazing in the next fortnight.

As we approach mid-August, farmers really need to be thinking about building up grass for the autumn.

This is a key step in filling fodder deficits because ensuring there is sufficient grass on the farm for extended grazing in autumn and spring will reduce the demand for silage, presuming normal weather conditions.

So if a window of opportunity emerges to get surplus paddocks or second cut silage harvested this week it should be taken.

Another key aspect of building up grass is the use of nitrogen fertiliser. The last date that nitrogen can be applied is about four weeks from now.

Farmers should be working out their remaining nitrogen allowance and planning their applications.

For those that blanket spread in the autumn, there should be one application now and another just before the closed period.

Keep in mind that responses to nitrogen are generally poor in the autumn and the risk of nitrate leaching is highest. These risks need to be balanced against the requirement to grow cheap feed on the farm.

In terms of rates, I think where no nitrogen has been spread for a few weeks, applying 25 units/acre now and again in four weeks would be a good option.