Head of sustainability and environmental strategy at Dairygold Orlaith Tynan; Dairygold milk supplier Kevin Twomey; and Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on the Twomey family farm. / Clare Keogh

In the last six months, 1,500 or 70% of Dairygold milk suppliers completed one-to-one nutrient balance consultations with Teagasc.

This is part of the co-operative’s grassroots sustainability programme and the consultations provide farmers with their current nitrogen and phosphorus balance figures, as well as offering a tailored plan to enhance both economic and environmental sustainability on each farm.

The figures are delivered via AgNav, which identifies the nutrient sources contributing to an individual farm’s nutrient balance.

Dairygold head of member services and engagement Billy Cronin said the feedback from milk suppliers has been very positive.

“These consultations and the resulting action plans will help to deliver improvements in water quality and also increase profitability on farm.”

Consultations

During the consultations, the water quality status in nearby rivers or streams is also discussed using data from Environmental Protection Agency maps to highlight areas of the farm that are susceptible to nitrogen leaching or phosphorus run-off.

The consultation provides an action plan for the participating farmer, outlining steps to mitigate nutrient loss, lower greenhouse gas emissions and enhance biodiversity on their farm.

The consultation provides an action plan for the participating farmer, outlining steps to mitigate nutrient loss, lower greenhouse gas emissions and enhance biodiversity on their farm.

Teagasc advisory programme development manager Dr George Ramsbottom added that this partnership shows what can be achieved when consultants and industry work together.

“We see initiatives such as this as a blueprint for other processors to follow on the journey to greater sustainability for Irish agriculture.”

Read more

Dairygold's concerned shareholders committee responds to legal letter

Milk output gets a grass growth bounce

What we learned from dairy co-op CEOs this earnings season