A 119-cow dairy farm can be managed with less than 3,000 hours of labour input per year or 54 hours/week, according to a new study by Teagasc.

New research from Teagasc Moorepark shows that the overall labour requirement on a dairy farm can be significantly reduced by applying appropriate farm facilities and efficient practices.

This research used a case-study approach emphasising the importance of managing the farm facilities, work tasks and practices in an efficient manner, particularly those associated with the most time-consuming jobs of milking and calf care.

In this instance, the dairy farmer contributed 77% of the labour input - working 2,314 hours/year or 47 hours/week.

Key targets

This level of labour efficiency was achieved while the farm met all of the key targets for a spring-calving herd.

However, previous research obtained through questionnaires have indicated that farmers considered working less than 55 hours per week to be an acceptable working week.

This study, according to Teagasc, indicates the importance of efficient facilities, work practices and technologies and it also ensures that the need for additional labour input is not over-estimated by being based on inefficient facilities and practices.

Lead author Dr Marion Beecher from Teagasc said: “This study shows that dairy farming systems can be sustainable in terms of workload.

Placing greater value on the sustainability of workload will be essential

"The consideration of the different strategies highlighted with respect to farm facilities, work practices, technologies and work organisation will allow farmers to make logical decisions to address their labour challenges.

"Placing greater value on the sustainability of workload will be essential for future dairy farming systems.”

Teagasc researcher and co-author on the study Dr Bernadette O’Brien added that the results of the study offer practical solutions to improve labour efficiency and, once efficiency is optimised through facilities, practices and technologies, the farmer has the option to reduce their own contribution further by hiring staff or contractors, depending on economic performance.