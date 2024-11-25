At the 11th annual Animal Health Ireland CellCheck awards held in Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare: Kevin McConnell, CEO, Animal Health Ireland; Michael Berkery, chair, FBD Trust; Patrick and Ann Campion (CellCheck Champions); John Cahalan, chief commercial officer, FBD Insurance, John Martin, Centenary Thurles Co-op, James Lynch, chair, Animal Health Ireland.

Animal Health Ireland (AHI) celebrated its 11th annual CellCheck awards on Sunday in the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare.

The awards aim to recognise the excellence achieved by Irish dairy farmers in herd health, specifically those who achieve a consistently low somatic cell count (SCC) in their dairy herds.

The CellCheck programme, co-ordinated by AHI, works with dairy farmers and their service providers to increase the awareness and capacity to manage and prevent mastitis in Irish herds.

Speaking at the awards, AHI chair James Lynch said the programme has helped to significantly reduce SCC across Ireland’s dairy herds, contributing to healthier herds and sustainably produced high-quality milk.

“The aim of these awards is to celebrate the dairy farmers who achieve these excellent results on their farms and to acknowledge the hard work that goes into achieving this success.”

Udder health

This year’s FBD-sponsored event saw 500 top-performing dairy farmers from across Ireland recognised for achieving the lowest weighted annual average SCC based on the previous year’s milk supply.

Over the past decade, the national average bulk tank SCC has reduced by almost 50,000 cells/ml, to an average of 190,000 cells/ml in 2023.

This improvement in udder health in the national herd is helping to reduce antimicrobial usage, improve farm profitability and contribute towards reducing agri emissions.

CellCheck programme manager Finola McCoy said the farmers recognised at the event are “real life examples” of how low SCC and effective herd health can be maintained by being brilliant at the basics.

“We are also continuing to see a reduction in the number of cows in this cohort receiving antibiotic dry cow therapy, as the implementation of selective dry cow therapy continues to grow.

“Our CellCheck champions are setting a standard for all dairy farmers. It is encouraging to see all of our winners achieve SCC levels below 76,000 cells/ml, which is a significant accomplishment.”

The winning dairy processors

Arrabawn Co-op, Aurivo, Bandon Co-op, Barryroe Co-op, Boherbue Co-op, Callan Co-op, Centenary Thurles Co-op, Dairygold, Drinagh Co-op, Tirlán, Kerry Agribusiness, Lakeland Dairies, Lee Strand Co-op, Lisavaird Co-op, North Cork Co-op, Tipperary Co-op, Strathroy.