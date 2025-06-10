This year’s participants include farmer directors and senior figures from Arrabawn-Tipperary, Aurivo, Bandon, Barryroe, Dairygold, Drinagh, Kerry Dairy Ireland, Lakeland Dairies, Lisavaird, Tirlán, and Callan.

A group of 24 co-operative directors have started a new leadership programme run by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

The diploma in corporate direction (food business) will be delivered by University College Cork (UCC) in partnership with ICOS Skillnet.

This year’s participants include farmer directors and senior figures from Arrabawn-Tipperary, Aurivo, Bandon, Barryroe, Dairygold, Drinagh, Kerry Dairy Ireland, Lakeland Dairies, Lisavaird, Tirlán and Callan.

ICOS Skillnet head of learning and development Billy Goodburn said today’s leaders must be informed, resilient and responsive.

“This programme empowers co-op directors to provide considered guidance and direction within their co-operatives as they navigate a rapidly evolving operating environment.”

Diploma

This programme is also supported by the National Training Fund and the European Union, through the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

The diploma, now in its seventh cycle, is designed to support directors of co-operative food businesses in topics such as corporate governance, strategy, sustainability and organisational leadership.

Programme director at UCC Dr Bridget Carroll added: “The calibre and commitment of our participants demonstrate a collective ambition to lead Irish co-operatives into a more sustainable and competitive future, in a sector that creates major value for farming communities and the economy.”

