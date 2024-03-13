The disease with the highest increase in reported cases was schistosomus, with nine cases in January and February 2024. \ Philip Doyle

There has been an 80% increase in birth defects in calves born so far this spring, new data from XL Vets Ireland shows.

In the first two months of this year, 36 defects were reported compared with 20 in all of 2023, the data collected by the independent network of veterinary practitioners highlights.

The disease with the highest increase in reported cases was schistosomus, with nine cases in January and February 2024 compared with four cases in all of 2023.

Defects

Schistosomus is a defect where a calf’s hindquarters are twisted towards the head and its internal organs are on the outside.

Six cases of ankylosis - joints fixed in abnormal positions - were reported in the first two months of the year compared with four in all of 2023.

Five cases of atresia intestinal - a blockage of the intestine - were reported, following none last year.

The Department of Agriculture issued an appeal last month asking farmers to investigate birth defects in livestock following the identification of the Schmallenberg virus.

In 2020, members of XL Vets began collecting data on birth defects in calves through a specially designed mobile app.