Farmers must now be registered on the National Fertiliser Database before they can purchase fertiliser.

A total of 86,419 farmers had declared fertiliser closing stocks as of 16 October.

With 117,006 farmers registered as a professional fertiliser end user, there is still a significant number of farmers who must declare closing stocks.

This must be completed even where there was no fertiliser on-farm at 11.59pm, on 14 September.

The Department of Agriculture stated that it will continue to actively work with stakeholders to ensure compliance with the new legislation.

