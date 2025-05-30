The permanent position comes with duties such as milking, calf rearing, machinery operation and animal husbandry. The employers are seeking applicants with experience. \ Odhran Ducie

Dairy farm assistant – Co Wexford

Sunderland Farms Ltd are currently recruiting a dairy farm assistant for its enterprise at Ballymurn, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The permanent position comes with duties such as milking, calf rearing, machinery operation and animal husbandry. The employers are seeking applicants with experience.

There is an annual salary of €34,000 with the requirement of working a 39-hour week.

To apply, send your CV to tsunderland6@gmail.com before the deadline of 30 June 2025.

For more information, click here.

Dairy farm assistant – Co Tipperary

Denis O’Dwyer is seeking to fill an assistant dairy farmer position available on his farm in the south Tipperary area, 8km outside Tipp Town.

The role will come with responsibilities including milking, handling livestock, machinery operation and general farm duties. The employer is strictly seeking applicants with dairy farm experience.

The full-time position comes with an annual salary of €35,000.

For more details, click here.

Dairy farm assistant – Co Limerick

Patrick and Carmel Halpin Farm Partnership is seeking a dairy farm assistant for its enterprise in Co Limerick.

Farm duties include milking cows, feeding and caring for livestock, cleaning stalls and milking equipment and assisting with calving and animal health monitoring. The role will also involve maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across the farm, checking for signs of illness or distress in animals and ensuring proper handling and storage of feed and supplies.

The employers are seeking applicants with a good understanding of animal care, attention to detail and the ability to work early mornings and weekends as needed.

The full-time role for 24 months has a 39-hour working week with an annual salary of €34,000.

Applications can be sent to carmelbateman@yahoo.co.uk and more information can be found here.