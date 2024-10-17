The milk price for supplies last month, based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, is 49.9c/l, not including VAT.

The Dairygold board has announced that it will lift its September milk price by 2.15c/l, excluding VAT.

Dairygold has become the latest co-op to increase its price for milk supplied last month after rises at Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Dairy Ireland.

Based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, the September milk price is 45.8c/l, excluding VAT, but including sustainability and quality bonuses.

Dairygold said this equates to an average farmgate milk price of 57.18c/l, excluding VAT, based on the average September 2024 milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

A spokesperson for the company said dairy market returns strengthened in September, with market prices improving.

“Particularly for both butter and cheese, as buying activity increased and global supply remained constrained. However, in recent weeks, butter prices have fallen from their unprecedented high levels.”

Other co-ops

Meanwhile, Kerry Dairy Ireland and Lakeland Dairies also announced a bump in their September milk prices, both by 2.39c/l excluding VAT.

Kerry Dairy, based on 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, had a price of 45.56c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied last month.

While at Lakeland, milk supplied from the Republic of Ireland had a price of 46.76c/l, excluding VAT, with standard constituents.

