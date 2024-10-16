Kerry Dairy Ireland has lifted its price for milk supplied last month by 2.39c/l excluding VAT compared with August.
Kerry Dairy Ireland announced that the September milk price is 45.56c/l excluding VAT for 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.
The milk price based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 49.91c/l excluding VAT.
Kerry Dairy said that based on its average milk solids for September, the milk price return including bonuses is 55.7c/l, not including VAT.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Cheese prices are providing additional support to dairy markets at present, as butter prices have softened marginally from historic highs in recent weeks.”
Other co-ops
Meanwhile, the Lakeland Dairies board also announced a bump in its September milk price by 2.39c/l excluding VAT.
This means that milk supplied from the Republic of Ireland last month had a price of 46.76c/l, excluding VAT, with 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.
A spokesperson for the co-op said: “The global dairy markets remain largely positive at present, having strengthened throughout quarter three.”
Read more
Lakeland Dairies lifts September milk price
