Lakeland Dairies has announced a boost to its milk price for the month of September

The Lakeland Dairies board has increased its base milk price to 46.76c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied last month in the Republic of Ireland with 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is an increase of 2.39c/l, excluding VAT, from last month and is including a 0.5c/l sustainability incentive payment.

This rise also comes after a 1.19c/l increase, excluding VAT, in their August milk price.

Meanwhile for milk supplied in Northern Ireland, a base price of 40.3p/l will be paid for milk supplied in September which is also inclusive of the 0.5p/l sustainability incentive payment.

The base price has increased by 2p/l from last month.

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said: “The global dairy markets remain largely positive at present, having strengthened throughout quarter three.”

Feed rebate

Lakeland Dairies has also introduced a dairy manufactured feed support initiative over the winter months.

The rebate is designed to support liquid and winter milk suppliers over the early and mid-lactation period. It is also to help spring-calving herds manage the winter dry period effectively.

The initiative will see a €30/t rebate applied to all Lakeland Dairies dairy manufactured feed purchased by milk suppliers during the four months of November 2024 through February 2025.

Commenting on the rebate, Lakeland Dairies’ chairperson Niall Matthews said it will be an effective support.

“Whether you buy one tonne or 20t, all tonnes will be discounted by €30/t,” he said.

“As a farmer-owned co-op, we value the loyalty and support of our farm families over the generations. We are pleased to be in a position where we can further help our farm family suppliers over the winter-feeding period with this rebate support.”