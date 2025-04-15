A spokesperson for Dairygold said that dairy markets have remained generally stable, despite the ongoing significant geopolitical risks. / Donal O'Leary

The Dairygold board has announced that the price for milk supplied in March will be 47.57c/l, excluding VAT.

The figure, based on constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, is unchanged from the price set at the start of the 2025 and is inclusive of a 1.47c/l sustainability and quality payment.

However, the January and February milk payments also included early calving bonuses.

For EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the price for milk is 51.65c/l, excluding VAT.

Dairygold said that this equates to an average March farmgate milk price of 52.6c/l, excluding VAT, based on the average March 2025 milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Market

A spokesperson for Dairygold said that dairy markets have remained generally stable, despite the ongoing significant geopolitical risks.

“Global milk production remains relatively stable, but buyers remain cautious in advance of the EU peak milk supply, as well as the threat of tariffs.”

