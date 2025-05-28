The ICMSA said that very legitimate concerns around the Minister’s proposals remained to be dealt with and would require further discussions. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has called on the Minister for Agriculture to form a TB “action plan” that is balanced and fair to all stakeholders.

The association is seeking a clarification on whether the new proposals will include measures for other players in the livestock industry, including vets, the Department and other State agencies, with clear targets and timeframes for all.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said that such a plan would be perfectly attainable and could be agreed and implemented.

“[The] ICMSA’s major concern relates to very significant requirements being placed on farmers, some of which may have serious farming and financial implications, without any corresponding requirements being placed on any of the other players,” he said.

“The plan cannot just be about farmers; the other players need to have their requirements strictly outlined and time-framed also.”

Concerns

The ICMSA said that very legitimate concerns around the Minister’s proposals remained to be dealt with and would require further discussions.

Drennan reiterated the association’s proposals that any animal should only be allowed to move twice following a TB test, with a further TB test required if further movements take place.

“With the average animal moving 1.3 times in their lifetime, such a proposal would not be a major burden on farmers and we again call on the Minister to include this measure in his TB proposals,” he added.

“The proposals so far suggest more regulations on the farmers, while everyone else carries on their sweet and unbothered way. It’s not fair and it won’t work.”

