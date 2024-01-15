Since 2014, some 555 farmers have reported genetic defects to the ICBF through the genetic defect survey.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has asked farmers to notify it if they have a calf this spring with a congenital defect.

“If you notice a calf with any sort of defect or deformity, we would really appreciate you recording this through our new short congenital defect survey,” the ICBF has said, adding that the first step to eliminating these defects is to report them.

Congenital describes those abnormalities that are present at birth and the ICBF has said that they may arise due to genetic or environmental factors or an interaction between both.

The ICBF is interested in defects which may have a genetic influence. Without reporting, such defects cannot be identified or managed.

Sporadic and rare

“Cases of such defects may be sporadic and rare, so all incidents should be reported if possible,” it added.

Reporting a defect is important because it enables the ICBF to:

Detect emergences of genetic defects as early as possible.

Estimate the number of calves born each year with a defect.

Identify bulls siring calves with a greater number of defects.

Determine the underlying genetic cause of the defect to aid the development of screening tests.

Detect new diseases in our herds, for example the Schmallenberg virus outbreak which caused severe defects in calves.

How to report a defect

The congenital defect survey can be found at this link.

The survey will take less than three minutes to complete, the ICBF said.

“In addition to reporting the defect, you will have the option to forward on a photo or video of the deformity, which is very helpful in identifying the defect.

“By reporting these cases, farmers are helping the ICBF to identify, monitor and manage genetic defects segregating in the Irish cattle population,” it added.

Farmers with any questions in relation to the defect survey are asked to contact 023-882 0452 or email query@icbf.com.

Commonly reported defects

Since 2014, some 555 farmers have reported genetic defects to the ICBF through the genetic defect survey.

The most commonly reported defects were atresia (blocked intestine), followed by tail defects; defects of spine, shoulders, hips, limbs or hooves; cleft lip, palate or nostril; behavioural or neurological defects; dwarfism; eye defects; skin or hair defects; ear defects; and defects associated with the genitalia of the animal.