Lakeland Dairies has launched its new young farmer programme, an initiative aimed at supporting and developing the next generation of farmers within its supplier base.

The programme is open to milk suppliers in the co-op and adult family members of suppliers who are under the age of 35.

As part of the programme, young farmers will receive insights into the working of co-ops in key areas such as financial literacy, farm succession and inheritance planning.

There are also modules on growing the understanding of how global dairy markets operate, as well as getting an understanding into operational elements of dairy processing.

Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews said this initiative is a clear commitment to promote sustainable farming practices and long-term viability within the dairy sector.

Participants will benefit from discounted input products through Lakeland Dairies’ Agribusiness division. \ Philip Doyle

“This programme is about more than just education - it represents an investment in the future of our co-op, empowering the next generation of leaders with the tools and confidence to shape its direction,” he said.

“Lakeland Dairies has been in existence for nearly 130 years and by supporting initiatives such as our new young farmer programme, we want to ensure that we are strong co-op with committed farm families for another 130 years.”

Understanding

The programme has been designed to deepen participants’ understanding of their co-op, while equipping them with the practical knowledge and leadership skills necessary to play an active role in its future.

Participants will benefit from discounted input products through Lakeland Dairies’ Agribusiness division.

Anyone interested in joining the programme can contact Lakeland Dairies member relations at 0818 47 47 20 or 028-302 62311.

Manager of Lakeland Dairies member relations Eamon Duignan encouraged those interested to apply.

“It is the latest in a series of initiatives introduced by Lakeland Dairies to support our young farmers and it reflects our dedication to their long-term success and involvement."

Read more

Farm Tech Talk: live from Balmoral Show

Lakeland Dairies meet Minister Muir over NAP ‘bombshell’

Replacements ‘nowhere near sufficient’ to sustain dairy herd – IFA