Domestic milk intake has fallen by an estimated 24.1m litres in February 2025 compared with February 2024, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The latest CSO milk statistics report showed that milk processors and co-ops took in 327.7m litres in February 2025, a 6.9% decrease compared with the same month last year and down by 53.3m litres or 14% compared with February 2023.

However, the researchers noted that February 2024 had 29 days compared with only 28 days in 2025.

Fat content for February 2025 was 4.47%, up from 4.44% in February 2024. In addition, protein content also rose from 3.43% to 3.51% in the 12 months.

Milk sales

So far this year, milk intake was estimated to be at 490.2m litres. This reflects a 2% drop in intake compared with the start of 2024 and a 12.1% or 71.2m litre fall compared with the same period in 2023.

Provisionally, 8,500t of butter was taken in last month as well.

Of the milk sold for human consumption, whole milk accounted for 21.3m litres, down 800,000l on the same month last year and down 1.2m litres from February two years ago.

Meanwhile, skimmed and semi-skimmed milk intake reached 14.8m litres, an increase of 600,000l over the last two years.

