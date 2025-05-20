The letter said that the meeting aims to “ensure that we can progress the plan by working together for the future of all farmers and their families in Ireland.” \ Claire Nash

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon is to present his revised TB plan to farm organisations on Thursday.

The Minister has invited stakeholders from the TB forum to take part in bilateral meetings to discuss the revised plan.

The series of meetings will take place on Thursday 22 May in the Department of Agriculture’s Backweston offices in Co Kildare.

A letter addressed to each stakeholder from the Minister said that each organisation could bring four representatives to Backweston to look into “changes required to the TB programme to address the deteriorating disease levels”.

The letter said that the meeting aims to “ensure that we can progress the plan by working together for the future of all farmers and their families in Ireland”.

The last TB forum took place on 8 May, when stakeholders such as the Irish Creamery Milk Supplier Association and the Irish Farmers' Association called for a “speedy turnaround” for further improvements to the Department TB proposals.

