Schools across the country entered the NDC Future Farmers competition in the hope of winning vouchers, an appearance at Bord Bia Bloom and a trip to a dairy farm for their class.

The National Dairy Council (NDC) has revealed the four winners of its second annual Future Farmer competition.

The competition invites students from schools across the country to get creative and submit entries online of why they feel they should be considered for NDC’s Future Farmers.

Each winner will partake in a special guest spot on the panel at the Bord Bia Bloom Festival this weekend, plus a €150 One4All voucher and a trip to a working dairy farm for their entire class.

The following four students have been selected as winners: Madison Ward of Drumkeerin NS, Drumkeerin Co Leitrim; Annie Joyce of St Brigid's NS, Drumcong, Co Leitrim; Emily Lambes of St Patrick's NS, Ballinagore, Co Westmeath; and Trish Halpin of Knocklong NS, Knocklong, Co Limerick.

NDC schools programme manager Sinead Whelan said: “Choosing the winner of Future Farmers was especially difficult this year due to the amazing quality of the entries received, but the submissions by Madison, Annie, Emily and Trish really stood out for us.

“Their enthusiasm and passion for farming was clear to see and we can’t wait to have them with us at Bord Bia Bloom this Thursday to speak about the bright future they see in farming.”

Each winner will partake in a special guest spot on the panel at the Bord Bia Bloom Festival this weekend, plus a €150 One4All voucher and a class trip to a working dairy farm for their entire class.

Read more

NDC to showcase grassland at Bloom 2025