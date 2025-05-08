The National Dairy Council (NDC) is set to take part in this year’s Bord Bia Bloom, taking place in Phoenix Park over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The NDC will showcase its The Grass Advantage garden capturing Ireland’s pasture-based dairy system, designed by award-winning garden designer Robert Moore.

It features a five-metre-high milk churn sculpture, and a white clover and multi-species grass mix.

Cathy Curran, communications lead at NDC, said the showcase will be a celebration of Ireland’s world-renowned dairy products and the sustainable practices that support them.

“We are thrilled to be back at Bord Bia Bloom for our fourth year, sharing the incredible story of Irish dairy, from grass to glass,” she said.

“With a packed schedule of talks, tastings, and family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone, and perhaps even a few famous faces.”

A showcase at Bloom 2022. \ Claire Nash.

Events

The dairy marketing agency will also aim to celebrate Irish dairy farming with a host of interactive events, educational talks, and dairy tastings over the five-day event.

Farming Fun: children were invited to share their visions of the future of farming, with the winning entries featured at the garden; a talk, Love in the Country, will see three women share their experiences of marrying dairy farmers and life on the land, hosted by Muireann O’Connell; and young visitors can try milking an interactive cow model and sample some Irish dairy products.

Knowing Your Nutrition: expert dietitians will answer questions about diet and food choices; and visitors can taste premium Irish yogurt, cheese, and milk, alongside talks on the future of food, bone health, and the benefits of dairy for overall wellness.

Moo Crew Schools Hub: lessons on dairy nutrition, promoting the importance of five servings of dairy a day for growing children; and fun activities including a spinning wheel game and the chance to milk a model dairy cow.

