All farmers with a grassland stocking rate above 130kg organic N/ha must apply all slurry with LESS equipment from 2024 onwards. \ Donal O' Leary

Another cohort of farmers will be faced with new slurry spreading rules in 2024. Farmers with a grassland stocking rate of above 130kg organic nitrogen per hectare must apply all slurry with low-emission slurry-spreading equipment (LESS) once the slurry spreading season opens in the coming weeks.

The stocking rate calculation is based on the previous year, ie the stocking rate used for 2024 is the grassland stocking rate on the farm in 2023. The stocking rate is the whole farm stocking rate before the export of organic fertilisers, where applicable.

The new rules were introduced following a review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme in 2021 and are enforced under the Nitrates Directive. It became compulsory for farmers with a grassland stocking rate of over 150kg organic nitrogen per hectare (N/ha) to apply slurry by means of LESS equipment in 2023, along with pig slurry and the application of slurry to arable land (or incorporation within 24 hours).

The rules were in place prior to 2023 for those farming above 170kg organic N/ha. It should also be noted that farmers operating under a Nitrates Derogation must also apply at least 50% of slurry by 1 June each year. Farmers must be able to demonstrate that slurry has been applied with LESS equipment either by having evidence of their own equipment or contractor receipts.

Application dates

The slurry spreading season opens on 13 January for farmers in Zone A (Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow); on 16 January for farmers in zone B (Clare, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath) and on 1 February for farmers in Zone C (Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan).

The prohibited period for applying soiled water ended on 31 December. Farmers should note that soiled water and slurry can only be applied where ground conditions are suitable and relevant buffer zones are adhered to.

For example, the 5m buffer zone for surface waters increases to 10m for the first two and last two weeks of the permitted spreading season to reduce the risk of nutrient loss through overland flow.

While on the subject, the permitted period for applying chemical fertiliser (nitrogen and phosphorus) starts on 27 January for farmers in Zone A, 30 January for farmers in Zone B and 15 February for farmers in Zone C.

Soil sampling

It is also worth repeating new rules regarding soil sampling, which were introduced in 2023. From 1 January 2023, all farmers with a grassland stocking rate above 130kg organic N/ha and arable farmers must take soil samples or assume Index 4 for phosphorus.

This is an important rule for farmers concerned as it can have significant implications for chemical fertiliser use and for the import of organic manures.