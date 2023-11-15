There is no possibility of amending the nitrates derogation decision to move from 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare to 220kg from 1 January, the European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius has confirmed.

The Commissioner met with the IFA last week to discuss the nitrates derogation for Ireland and a readout of the meeting from the European Commission states that “he clarified from the outset that there is no possibility of amending the derogation decision”.

He also explained that the Commission looks at water quality in all member states and that no preferential treatment can be granted to any member state.

“He clarified that the Commission has not asked to reduce the number of animals and suggested that alternatives could be explored, such as transporting manure from excess areas, in particular from most polluted areas,” the readout states.

The Commissioner also explained that the Commission has not been yet informed on the additional measures to be adopted by the Irish authorities under the Nitrates Action Programme.

The Commissioner will visit Ireland on 23 November, following up from the invitations by the Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture.

Ireland

A spokesperson for Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Irish Farmers Journal on Wednesday that the water quality review contained in the terms of the derogation “was insisted upon by the Commission”.

This, the spokesperson said, was to give them the assurance they required to grant Ireland’s current nitrates derogation in light of negative trends in water quality, combined with increased fertiliser use and livestock numbers.

“The Commission’s decision was the best achievable from Ireland’s perspective,” he said.

Minister McConalogue committed to re-engaging with the Commission to revisit the conditionality around the water quality review.

“The Government wants to secure any flexibility in relation to the implementation of the nitrates derogation and in this regard, Minister McConalogue and his team continue to engage with the Commission.”

The Department will shortly issue letters to all farmers that may be impacted by the cut to the derogation.