The Ornua Value Payment payable to member co-ops in the month is €5.4m, which equated to 4.2% of gross purchases in the month.

The Ornua Monthly Purchase Price Index (PPI) for last month has fallen to 159.6.

This is down from 161.9 in February which Ornua said relates to product settlements last month and “for reasons of seasonality” is not directly linked to milk production and payment.

Ornua’s member co-op’s processing costs were estimated to be 9.5c/l in March which is unchanged from the figures reported in January and February.

After accounting for estimated processing costs, Ornua’s PPI implies an indicative return of 45.1c/l, excluding VAT, for milk with 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This is also a decrease compared to last month’s index, down from 45.96c/l, excluding VAT.

Response

A spokesperson for Ornua said: “The results reflect a softening in market returns for some product categories over the month of March.”

