TB reactors have surged by 37% to 41,780 in the year to 1 April 2025.

These figures from the regional veterinary offices (RVOs) showed 11,448 more reactors were detected compared to the first quarter of 2024.

North Tipperary RVO has seen the largest increase by a significant margin, with reactor numbers up climbing from 1,571 to 4,003 - a rise of 154%.

Coupled with south Tipperary RVO, up 885 to 2,002, some 6,005 cattle have tested positive for TB in the county.

The county with the next biggest rise was Meath, with 922 more reactors (2,609 total) in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2024. This is a rise of 54%. Meath was followed by Cork, with 911 new reactors compared to the same time last year. The Rebel County also accounts for the county with the most reactors, with 7,252.

Meanwhile in Connacht, Galway reactor numbers increased from 1,296 last year to 2,172 this year, an increase of 67%.

In Ulster, Monaghan had 236 more reactors, rising to 1,585, up to 1 April.

Incidence

There were three counties with a decrease in their reactor numbers. Wicklow had the biggest decrease, down 248 positive tests to 1,751.

In addition, Laois RVO detected 57 fewer TB reactors and Wexford RVO had a decrease of 41 reactors.

Responding to a question from Tipperary north TD Ryan O’Meara, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said there has been a deterioration in the incidence of TB in recent years.

“[TB] is a challenging disease to control and eradicate, and I am committed to making real progress.

“I am acutely aware of farmers’ emotional and financial trauma associated with this disease.

“The TB programme in each county focuses on multiple factors including local disease spread, contiguous programmes, gamma interferon testing, cleansing and disinfection, testing compliance and swift isolation and removal of reactors and wildlife.”

