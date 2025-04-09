The Tánaiste also pledged to continue working with Minister of Agriculture Martin Heydon “in the best interests” of Irish farmers and agri-food businesses as they held political meetings with industry representatives in the US this week. \ Claire Nash

Tánaiste Simon Harris has said that progress has been made in Europe to protect Irish dairy and whiskey from tariffs in the United States.

The Tánaiste told the Irish Farmers Journal that he had direct correspondence with European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic about the issues facing Irish dairy and tillage farmers.

On Wednesday 2 April, US president Donald Trump announced 20% tariffs on American imports from the EU.

Harris said that progress has been made in protecting these key industries to Ireland.

“Over the last number of weeks, I have consistently raised the need to protect key agricultural goods such as dairy and whiskey from any US tariff regime,” Harris said.

“It demonstrates how engagement with EU colleagues, in order to protect key agricultural and food products, has yielded real benefits."

The Tánaiste also pledged to continue working with Minister of Agriculture Martin Heydon “in the best interests” of Irish farmers and agri-food businesses as they held political meetings with industry representatives in the US this week.

For more on the impact of US tariffs, see this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.

Read more

Government’s failure to attend Mercosur meeting ‘unacceptable’ – Sinn Féin

US tariffs could be a disruptor to global beef trade

Opinion: if we have to have the row, have it now