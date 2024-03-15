Cow yields are back 10% on last year, according to Tirlán. / Donal O'Leary

Tirlán and Dairygold are the latest co-ops to set prices for February milk, with both following Kerry Group in announcing a price rise for last month’s supplies.

Tirlán will pay a 36.7c/l ex-VAT base for February’s milk at standard constituents, with a seasonality bonus of 2.9c/l on all non-contracted volumes.

This represents an increase of 1.9c/l on January’s milk price.

A further bonus of 0.47c/l will be paid out to all suppliers eligible for the co-op’s sustainability action payment.

The base price plus the bonuses outlined above take February’s milk price at standard constituents to 40.1c/l ex-VAT for suppliers qualifying for all bonuses.

“While dairy markets are generally stable, the board is acutely aware of the severe challenges facing our milk suppliers this year, as ongoing wet weather makes grazing conditions very difficult,” a Tirlán spokesperson commented.

“The February rainfall total at weather stations in the southeast was 50% to 80% higher than the long-term average.”

On foot of these “very challenging conditions for farmers”, which have pushed per cows yields 10% lower than 2023, Tirlán also announced a €30/t rebate on GAIN dairy rations purchased between 15 and 31 March.

Rise at Dairygold

Dairygold’s February milk price was announced at 38.1c/l ex-VAT at standard constituents inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.

This is an increase of 1.9c/l ex-VAT on the processor’s January price.

A further 2c/l ex-VAT will be added to February prices in the processor’s early calving bonus for all supplies meeting milk quality criteria.

A spokesperson for Dairygold stated that the board “felt that it was important to set a strong milk price to provide confidence to milk suppliers as the peak milk production season approaches”.

“Dairy market prices have marginally improved recently, primarily due to a decrease in global milk supply, but with demand remaining challenging, future pricing forecasts remain uncertain,” the spokesperson said.

“The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a monthly basis.”

