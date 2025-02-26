“Data from our new milk solids tracker has highlighted the importance of adequate feeding in the spring to improve milk solids production and set herds up for good full season performance," said Murphy.

Tirlán has announced that €5.9m will be paid to 4,500 farmer shareholders as part of the 2024 trading bonus scheme.

This is made up of a €3.2m payment to milk suppliers who qualified for the bonus and the January milk payment for over 2,100 Tirlán milk suppliers will include the bonus payment of 0.25c/l.

This bonus on the milk payment is estimated to be worth on average nearly €1,500 per supplier.

In addition, over €360,000 will issue to drystock farmers through the feed bonuses and a payment of €1.37m is currently being paid to grain suppliers, with an estimated further €0.9m to issue in the summer months for dried grain supplies.

Dairy feed bonus

In 2025, a dairy feed bonus of €30/t is available on purchases of GAIN Dairy Feed made between 1 January and 30 April, with an overall maximum quantity of 110,000t.

A calf milk replacer bonus payment of €60/t is available for purchases of GAIN Calf Milk Replacer during the same period up to 2,000t.

The 2025 dairy feed bonus and calf milk replacer bonus, which replace the milk trading bonus paid from 2018 to 2024, will be paid into milk suppliers’ trading accounts at the end of quarter two 2025.

There will be no bonus paid in quarter one of 2026 linked to 2025 milk supply volumes.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said that the co-op has reshaped the dairy element of the scheme to focus on driving milk solids production through peak.

“Data from our new milk solids tracker has highlighted the importance of adequate feeding in the spring to improve milk solids production and set herds up for good full-season performance.”

Grain and feed

The grain trading bonus will continue to offer a payment of up to €10/t of grain supplied for input purchases of greater than €60/t in 2025 from Tirlán.

A bonus rate of €7.50/t will apply for input purchases of between €50/t and €60/t, while a rate of €5/t will apply for input spend of €40/t to €50/t, with payments applying to both green and dried grain supplies from harvest 2025.

Meanwhile, beef and sheep farmer customers who are co-op members will qualify for a feed bonus on their tonnes purchased throughout the full year of 2025.

For non-milk suppliers, the 2025 beef and sheep feed trading bonus will be €10/t of beef and sheep feed products purchased from Tirlán.

For non-milk suppliers, the feed trading bonus will be €3/t for straights.

Read more

Tillage Podcast: prices, protein, payments and costs

Tirlan pushes suppliers for more milk solids

Grain trends: plenty of price offers