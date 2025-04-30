At Tirlán's headquarters in Abbey Quarter, Kilkenny were, from left, Seán Molloy, chief executive officer; John Murphy, chair; Lisa Koep, chief ESG officer; and Michael Horan, chief financial and secretariat officer. \ Dylan Vaughan

Milk prices in 2025 will be 10% higher than they were last year, according to Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at the announcement of their results for 2024, Molloy said the co-op paid an average price of 52c/l including VAT and solids last year.

“Who knows what way the year will turn out, but as we see it today, we could be paying a weighted average milk price this year, which could be 10% ahead of last year, just from where we see the markets now, which are in a good place notwithstanding the volatility and uncertainty, particularly from the US,” he said.

League

Based on the Irish Farmers Journal monthly milk league, Tirlán paid a base price excluding VAT of 43.15c/l in 2024. A 10% increase on the 2024 price would equate to an average base price of 47.47c/l excluding VAT for 2025.

Last week, the board of Tirlán set the March milk price at 47.65c/l excluding VAT, a reduction of 1c/l from the February base price.

Therefore, if Molloy’s prediction is correct, there will be little change in base price for the remainder of 2025.

Molloy said he expects overall supply to be up 5% in 2025 compared to last year, when overall supply was back 1% on the previous year.

He said peak supply is coming early this year but he expects it to last longer.

“Right now, every one of our plants are full, right to capacity,” added Molloy.

“It will be a tight couple of weeks for us to manage capacity, but the new Kilkenny Cheese plant is making a huge contribution.”