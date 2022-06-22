Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon along with Embrace Farm founders Brian and Norma Rohan and their children, Emily, Julie, and Liam launched and planted a tree in honour of the ninth annual Embrace Farm annual remembrance service which will take place as a physical event for the first time since 2019.

The annual Embrace Farm remembrance service will take place this Sunday 26 June at 2pm in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

The ecumenical service, now in its ninth year, is in memory of those who have died or been injured on farms across the island of Ireland. It is the first time the event has been held since 2019.

Embrace Farm founders, Brian, and Norma Rohan, are calling on farm families to submit names of loved ones who were lost or injured in farm accidents or other types of sudden deaths and traumas on farms to be remembered in the service. Last year, 228 people’s names featured in the rollcall.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon acknowledged the importance of Embrace Farm’s work and the role of the remembrance service.

“The Embrace Farm Remembrance Service every June is an opportunity for people to come together to remember loved ones and avail of ongoing support from other members of the farming community.

“Whether it is a first anniversary, fifth anniversary or tenth anniversary, they are all poignant in their own way.”

For those who cannot make the service on the day, it will be streamed live on www.embracefarm.com and broadcast again on 3 July on RTÉ One at 11am.

All of these name are given to us by families grieving. If you have a loved one you want to remember please call 085-770 9966 or email info@embracefarm.com.