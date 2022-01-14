The upcoming CAP must deliver for the so-called forgotten farmers who missed out in the last CAP and must treat them with fairness, not favouritism, according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

However, the INHFA has welcomed the commitment of a once-off €5,000 payment from the Government to address this long-running issue.

This group of farmers, estimated to be in the region of 3,500, were, on entering farming, not in a position to avail of targeted young farmers support through the previous two CAP programmes.

Supports

These supports include the young farmer installation aid, 60% grant aid through various farm improvement schemes and improved Pillar I payments through the national reserve and the Young Farmer Scheme.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said that the upcoming CAP in 2023 must deliver for these farmers.

“We are looking at all options to ensure that these farmers are supported going forward, while also attempting to address the income these farmers lost out on over the last number of years,” he said.

"On this basis, we are looking to address any shortfall in their Pillar I payment and the INHFA has, through our CAP proposals, included a specific category for this group.

Substantial payment

"In addition to this, we are also looking for additional support comparable with that available to young farmers for farm improvements under TAMS and its successor.

"There will also need to be a once-off substantial payment for the 3,500 farmers in this category," Roddy added

The INHFA president said that this issue has always been a key priority for the INHFA and that it looks forward to working with the Minister and his staff in getting this over the line.