There were approximately 70 farmers in attendance at the farm walk held on Pádraig Connery’s farm in Clashmore, Co Waterford, on Thursday 20 June.
Host farmer Pádraig Connery speaking during the Footprint Farmers farm walk on his farm in Clashmore, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Tillage farmers were delighted to meet with fellow farmers from around the country and hear what Pádraig Connery is doing on his farm for sustainability, from purchasing a new sprayer to save time to growing premium crops and creating habitats for biodiversity.
Jack Kennedy, Irish Farmers Journal editor, at the farm walk. Jack is standing in an arable margin that Pádraig established. \ Donal O’Leary
Pádraig established a cover crop strip under the trees on his farm where barley was not ripening to save on inputs. \ Donal O’Leary
Ready for kickoff at the Footprint Farmers farm walk on the farm of Pádraig Connery. \ Donal O’Leary
Kevin Looby, agronomist at Pat Denn Agri and Siobhán Walsh, Irish Farmers Journal speaking about beans agronomy during the walk on the farm of Padraig Connery in Clashmore, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Host farmer Pádraig Connery speaking during the walk on Pádraig's farm in Clashmore, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Chloe Lacey, Irish Farmers Journal, chatting with tillage farmer John O’Mahony, Tallow, Co Waterford and Dermot O’ Leary, Conna, Co Cork at the Footprint Farmers farm walk. \ Donal O’Leary
There were approximately 70 farmers in attendance at the farm walk held on Pádraig Connery’s farm in Clashmore, Co Waterford, on Thursday 20 June.
Host farmer Pádraig Connery speaking during the Footprint Farmers farm walk on his farm in Clashmore, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Tillage farmers were delighted to meet with fellow farmers from around the country and hear what Pádraig Connery is doing on his farm for sustainability, from purchasing a new sprayer to save time to growing premium crops and creating habitats for biodiversity.
Jack Kennedy, Irish Farmers Journal editor, at the farm walk. Jack is standing in an arable margin that Pádraig established. \ Donal O’Leary
Pádraig established a cover crop strip under the trees on his farm where barley was not ripening to save on inputs. \ Donal O’Leary
Ready for kickoff at the Footprint Farmers farm walk on the farm of Pádraig Connery. \ Donal O’Leary
Kevin Looby, agronomist at Pat Denn Agri and Siobhán Walsh, Irish Farmers Journal speaking about beans agronomy during the walk on the farm of Padraig Connery in Clashmore, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Host farmer Pádraig Connery speaking during the walk on Pádraig's farm in Clashmore, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Chloe Lacey, Irish Farmers Journal, chatting with tillage farmer John O’Mahony, Tallow, Co Waterford and Dermot O’ Leary, Conna, Co Cork at the Footprint Farmers farm walk. \ Donal O’Leary
SHARING OPTIONS: