It has been another busy week of breeding on Tullamore Farm. Four out of the 30 of the synchronised heifers repeated this week and were AI’d again.

Shaun made the most of the good weather and got the batch of 2025 born calves in to give them their Bovipast booster and they also received a mineral drench and a coccidiosis drench.

Lambs

The second batch of lambs consisting of the last-born lambs were taken in this week also and they received their first Heptivac P vaccination and they also received a coccidiosis drench. The first batch of lambs received both of these treatments a fortnight ago but were also back in the yard this week to be dung sampled. The dung sample was tested for Nematodirus and came back clear so there is no need to dose the lambs at this time. Routine dung samples will be carried out on the flock as the summer progresses, therefore reducing the need for routine dosing and will help to prevent resistance.

Barley Fields

The spring barley crop has been growing well and this week it received a bag and a half per acre of CAN. The crop is also currently clean from weeds and farm manager Shaun is very happy with how it is progressing so far.